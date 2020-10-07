Here’s a list of the Bruins’ draft picks in the 2020 NHL draft

October 7, 2020 | 11:36 AM
The 2020 NHL draft got underway on Tuesday, with 31 selections in the first round. None of them were by the Bruins, who had previously traded this year’s 1st-round pick to the Ducks in a deadline deal for Ondrej Kase in February.
Boston now heads into the second day of the draft with five picks to use. The Bruins could of course make a trade, but these are the 2020 draft picks the team has currently:
Second round: 58th pick
Third round: 89th pick
Fifth round: 151st pick
Sixth round: 182nd pick
Seventh round: 213th pick
The draft’s second day begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include rounds two through seven (when it concludes).
Here’s a look at the picks made in the first round of the NHL draft:
All 31 selections from the first round of the 2020 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/0CqCccJtcy
— NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2020
