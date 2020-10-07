Here’s a list of the Bruins’ draft picks in the 2020 NHL draft

The 2020 NHL draft got underway on Tuesday, with 31 selections in the first round. None of them were by the Bruins, who had previously traded this year’s 1st-round pick to the Ducks in a deadline deal for Ondrej Kase in February.

Boston now heads into the second day of the draft with five picks to use. The Bruins could of course make a trade, but these are the 2020 draft picks the team has currently:

Second round: 58th pick

Third round: 89th pick

Fifth round: 151st pick

Sixth round: 182nd pick

Seventh round: 213th pick

The draft’s second day begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include rounds two through seven (when it concludes).

Here’s a look at the picks made in the first round of the NHL draft:

All 31 selections from the first round of the 2020 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/0CqCccJtcy — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2020