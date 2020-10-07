Heat’s Goran Dragic listed as doubtful for Game 5

Heat point guard Goran Dragic remains doubtful to return for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, according to the first injury report released for Friday’s game, via Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Dragic, who is battling a torn left plantar fascia, participated in pregame warmups on Tuesday to test his foot, but he was still in too much pain to play. The veteran acknowledged on Monday that he’s not sure whether or not he’ll be able to return at all during the Finals. Down 3-1, the Heat are facing an elimination game on Friday, so that might represent Dragic’s last chance to take the court.

Assuming Dragic is inactive on Friday, the Heat will continue to lean heavily on rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro.

Nunn has averaged 23.7 minutes per game in the Finals after not playing at all during the Heat’s final three games against Boston. Herro has served as Miami’s de facto starting point guard in place of Dragic since Game 1, logging an average of 38.9 minutes in the last three contests.