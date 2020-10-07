Heat seen as ‘top destination’ for NBA’s top stars?

While the Miami Heat likely won’t win the NBA title this season, they’ve certainly positioned themselves as one of the premier destinations for the league’s top talent.

Various front office executives reportedly believe Miami has become the league’s top destination for free agents or players under contract who are unhappy with their current teams, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

“Maybe it will be a free agent. Or maybe a player under contract who will seek a trade in 2021, since the Heat have good young players who could be traded in addition to first-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2027. Keep in mind: Miami emptied the draft pick cupboard to acquire LeBron and Bosh 10 years ago. Who knows what could happen in the coming years with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Washington, or any other team facing a crossroads.”

At this point, there’s no telling who the Heat may pursue via free agency or trade this offseason.

Bucks star Giannis Antetkounmpo has been heavily linked to Miami since Milwaukee was eliminated from the postseason. Miami reportedly is interested in the MVP, but it hasn’t been made clear if Antetokounmpo plans to move on from Milwaukee.

Miami’s run to the NBA Finals has showcased head coach Erik Spoelstra and the team’s young talent. Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal, but Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have been just as essential to the Heat’s success.

Miami has all the pieces they need in order to attract marquee free agents, it’s just up to the front office to make something happen.