Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is something that has equally affected the rich and the poor. It is something that nobody can be completely safe from and this also includes our B-town stars. The latest star to be affected by the virus is Harshvardhan Rane.

The actor took to social media and shared a statement that read, “Hi lovely people, so I had fever and stomach ache and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it’s mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID test just to rule it out. My Aarogya Setu app now says I am COVID positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on. Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So see you on the other side with some great news and good health!!!” Take a look at the post below.

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w

— Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

We wish him a speedy recovery.