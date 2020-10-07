‘Harry Potter’ Super Fan Liam Payne Builds Hagrid’s Hut in His Garden and Shows It Off on TikTok

WENN

The One Direction star has built a replica of Hogwarts gamekeeper’s cabin in his garden and he proudly shows it off to ‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton during video chat.

Liam Payne is taking his love of “Harry Potter” to the next level by building a replica of Hagrid’s Hut in his garden at home.

The former One Direction star has made no secret of his love of the magical book and movie franchise and now he’s built a massive replica of Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid’s cabin at the home he shares with fiancee Maya Henry.

He showed off his creation during a TikTok livestream with Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton on Sunday (04Oct20) – and the structure looked large enough to accommodate Robbie Coltrane‘s gentle giant.

Tom appeared to have heard rumours of Liam’s new project but the actor demanded proof when they united for the broadcast, as the singer had downplayed his love of Harry Potter when they first met.

“I didn’t believe it, mate, ‘cos you played it very cool,” Tom said, before exclaiming, “Good Lord,” as Liam showed him a picture of the building.





Liam revealed in 2015 that his garden is also home to the blue flying Ford Anglia that Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint‘s Harry Potter and Ron Weasley pilot in the 2002 movie “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets“.

The duo teamed up on TikTok ahead of Liam’s livestreamed gig on Halloween (31Oct20), which will also see Tom perform some of his own music.

Liam Payne was engaged to Maya Henry during the lockdown and he confirmed it in August. He previously dated Cheryl, but they split in 2018 after she gave birth to their first child.