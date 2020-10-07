Google Chrome is the most popular browser in China across both desktops and smartphones, with a 36%-39% market share in 2020 according to Baidu Analytics (Karen Chiu/South China Morning Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Karen Chiu / South China Morning Post:

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in China across both desktops and smartphones, with a 36%-39% market share in 2020 according to Baidu Analytics  —  Internet users in China cannot use the Google search engine without a VPN, yet Chrome has the highest market share among web browsers China …

