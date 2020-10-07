Google announces security features, including cross-app alerts for account security issues, coming first to iOS, and Assistant guest mode for some Nest devices (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Google announces security features, including cross-app alerts for account security issues, coming first to iOS, and Assistant guest mode for some Nest devices — They’re rolling out on a limited basis in the coming weeks,nbsp; — Google is announcing a few security-related updates today …
