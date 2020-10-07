Gloria Estefan Applauds Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for Their Cool Way of Handling ‘Entanglement’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Jada came clean about her relationship with August Alsina in a July episode of her ‘Red Table Talk’ show, revealing that they hooked up during her secret separation from Will.

Latin superstar Gloria Estefan has heaped praise on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for the “very cool” way they handled the actress’ romantic “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

The “Girls Trip” star came clean about her relationship with Alsina during a July episode of her “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook Watch, revealing the pair hooked up while she and her husband, Will Smith, were secretly separated five years ago.

She described the romance as an “entanglement”, and the term ended up inspiring the name of Alsina’s subsequent single, featuring Rick Ross.

Estefan is co-hosting a new family chat show – a spin-off from Jada’s hit series, with her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan, and she reveals if anything personal from their lives ever hits headlines, fans can be assured they will “absolutely” address it head-on in “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”.

However, the “Conga” hitmaker still cannot believe the Smiths had to deal with their marital problems so publicly, because Alsina should have respected all involved and kept it private.

“I gotta tell you that my main thought about that entanglement situation was August, why you kiss and tell (sic)?!” she told U.S. breakfast show “Today“.

“They were forced to the table because a guy just spewed about whatever went on privately! I don’t think that’s cool, but I thought it was very cool how Jada and Will, because of what they’ve created with the show, really stepped up to the plate and talked about it, which is what’s important, but I don’t think that everyone should have to rake their entire life through the coals unnecessarily…”.

