Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced call-in details for tomorrow’s investor conference call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Eastern time.

The access information for the investor conference call is as follows:

Domestic US/Canada – 1–877-830-2587

Direct Toll / International – 1-785-424-1734

Program Title: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology – Investor Conference Call

Conference ID – 30417

Agenda

Signed licensing and distribution agreement with Bintai Kinden for the development of Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

Status of COVID-19 Vaccine international initiatives

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Listing Plans

On the call, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Moscato and his team will provide an overview of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology and the company’s development efforts for a COVID-19 vaccine using the Ii-key technology to create a “Complete Vaccine” that activates a targeted, neutralizing antibody response and a cellular response that can provide the long term immune memory that is essential to stopping this devastating pandemic.

Mr. Moscato said, “I look forward to speaking with our shareholders to discuss the listing of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on a national exchange and our plans to expand the Ii-Key technology platform to generate new immunotherapies and vaccines. We have a number of exciting initiatives that I am eager to present, and our closing of the Bintai Kinden licensing and distribution agreement for our COVID-19 Complete Vaccine. We are excited that we now have the money to advance our Ii-Key vaccine through the clinical and regulatory process, and as always, we welcome questions from shareholders during the call.”

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as “expects,” “plan,” “believes,” “will,” “achieve,” “anticipate,” “would,” “should,” “subject to” or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

[email protected]