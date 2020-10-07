GDA Group Launches Initiative to Introduce Disruptive Technologies to Family Offices

Article content continued

Jean-Luc Gustave, the GDA Group’s VP in Asia, commented on the news with:

“After a strong summer that saw a significant increase in institutional participation in disruptive technology ventures, many family offices are still waiting on the sidelines. I am excited about the launch of the Global Family Office Wealth Network as this signals a clear step forward to provide educational resources and networks that can demonstrate the immense value that disruptive technology has to offer.”

Some of the participants in the Global Family Office Summit include family offices in North America, Europe and Asia, alternative asset managers with a focus on digital assets, unicorn disruptors building the next generation of technology and global regulators. More information about the event can be found at https://fowealth.global/global-family-office-summit/ and registration can be done on Eventbrite here.

About GDA Group

The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings & capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services.

To date, the GDA Group has consulted 500 companies and global governments, worked on over 20 digital assets launches representing over 500 million dollars worth of capital raised and which now total over a billion dollars of market capitalization, and have processed over two billion dollars worth of digital asset commercial transactions. The GDA Group continues to lead the industry in capital markets, advisory and trading.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005884/en/

Contacts

MEDIA

Robert Penington

[email protected]

#distro