Forget AirPods: Sony True Wireless Earbuds Down to $80 for Prime Day

Prime Day is fast approaching, but those who are planning to buy wireless earbuds can already take advantage of early Prime Day deals such as the offer for the Sony WF-XB700. These true wireless earbuds are already a steal at their original price of $130, but with a $50 discount that takes them to their lowest-ever price of $80, the Sony WF-XB700 are already among the best Prime Day headphone deals this year.

Apple’s AirPods may have popularized wireless earbuds, but some accessories such as the Sony WF-XB700 have proven themselves worthy alternatives in terms of both features and value.

Each earbud is equipped with a button that either adjusts the volume or controls playback, so you don’t have to reach for your phone to issue these commands. The Sony WF-XB700 also carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which means that they have adequate protection against splashes of water and sweat, making them ideal for workouts and runs.

Like most wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-XB700 come in a protective charging case. The buds promise up to 9 hours of battery life, and up to 18 hours including the juice from its charging case, so your music should flow uninterrupted by depleted batteries throughout the day.

The wireless earbuds are designed with what Sony calls an Ergonomic Tri-hold structure, which ensures a secure and comfortable fit by making contact with three different points on your ear. The Sony WF-XB700, however, are relatively bulky compared to other options in the market. Meanwhile, the Extra Bass brand on the wireless earbuds brings out powerful low-end sound, but as expected at this budget price, the Sony WF-XB700 fail to match the audio quality of much more expensive high-end headphones.

With all of these features, the Sony WF-XB700 are a fine alternative to Apple’s AirPods, and you can grab them at their lowest-ever price through an early Prime Day deal now available on Amazon. From $130 originally, the wireless earbuds are being offered with a $50 discount to bring the price down to $80 –a deal that you should grab right away as there is no telling how long it will last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

