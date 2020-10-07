Five most disappointing NFL players heading into Week 5

The 2020 NFL season is now at its quarter pole. We’ve learned a lot through the first four weeks of the campaign. Injuries have derailed some teams. Other squads have struggled big time with play from their signal callers. That includes Sam Darnold with the New York Jets.

The Washington Football Team just benched Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is leading the worst offense in the NFL. These are among the five most disappointing players in the league heading into NFL Week 5.