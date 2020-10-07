Find Out the Real Identity of the Giraffe

FOX

The new episode of the fan-favorite FOX show features Group A playoffs as the Popcorn takes the stage to sing a gorgeous rendition of ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles.

–

The playoffs of “The Masked Singer” season started in the Wednesday, October 7 episode. It kicked off with Group A as the Popcorn took the stage to sing a gorgeous rendition of “Falling” by Harry Styles. She revealed that she developed anxiety and was in an “emotional prison,” while her clue package included a hair crimper and Rubix cube.

Panelist Ken Jeong said the Popcorn might be Katy Perry and Jenny McCarthy guessed Vanessa Williams. Guest panelist Joel McHale, meanwhile, thought she could be Gloria Gaynor.





The next performer was the Giraffe, who sang “Get Down on It” by Kool & the Gang. His clue was a domino and he opened up about having a “terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain.” Robin Thicke guessed Travis Barker, while Joel went with Scott Wolf. As for Nicole Scherzinger, she picked Shia LaBeouf.





Following up was the Snow Owls. They joined forces to sing Meghan Trainor and John Legend‘s hit “I’m Gonna Lose You”. As the male Snow Owl admitted the female Snow Owl helped get him through a messy breakup, the panelists guessed that the couple might be Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.





Concluding the night was the Sun. She shared her childhood wasn’t really great due to “fractured home” and she went into the woods in her clue package. For that night, she showed off her skills by giving a powerful performance of “Praying” by Ke$ha. The guesses included Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee and Carrie Underwood.









In the end of the episode, it was announced that the Giraffe was sent home. The panelists revealed their final guesses which were Shia LaBeouf, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Seth Green. None of them got it correct because he’s actually actor Brian Austin Green!”