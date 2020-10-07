Facebook will remove posts with ‘militarized’ calls for poll watchers By

© . A 3D printed elections box and Facebook logo are placed on a keyboard in front of U.S. flag in this illustration



() – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Wednesday it would remove calls for people to engage in poll watching that use “militarized language” or suggest the goal is to intimidate voters or election officials, as part of the social media company’s latest restrictions around the U.S. election.

Facebook also said in a blog post that it would respond to candidates or parties making premature claims of victory, before races were called by major media outlets, by adding labels and notifications about the state of the race.

It also said it would temporarily stop running political ads in the United States after polls close on Nov. 3.