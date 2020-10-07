Facebook will remove posts with ‘militarized’ calls for poll watchers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A 3D printed elections box and Facebook logo are placed on a keyboard in front of U.S. flag in this illustration

() – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Wednesday it would remove calls for people to engage in poll watching that use “militarized language” or suggest the goal is to intimidate voters or election officials, as part of the social media company’s latest restrictions around the U.S. election.

Facebook also said in a blog post that it would respond to candidates or parties making premature claims of victory, before races were called by major media outlets, by adding labels and notifications about the state of the race.

It also said it would temporarily stop running political ads in the United States after polls close on Nov. 3.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR