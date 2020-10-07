Facebook says it will temporarily suspend political ads after US polls close Nov 3, remove calls for poll watching that use "militarized,quot; language (Elizabeth Dwoskin/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:

Facebook says it will temporarily suspend political ads after US polls close Nov 3, remove calls for poll watching that use “militarized,rdquo; language  —  Company says it would halt political and issue-based ads indefinitely to limit confusion and abuse

