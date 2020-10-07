Exclusive: German coalition parties agree on reform package following Wirecard scandal

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim

BERLIN () – German coalition parties have agreed on a reform package which is meant to improve oversight and reduce conflicts of interest following the Wirecard accouting scandal, a document obtained by showed on Wednesday.

The government’s so-called Wirecard action plan gives Bafin watchdog increased control rights and requires companies to switch their accounting firms after 10 years, the document said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht are expected to present the reform package during a news conference later on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR