Everything You Need To Know

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bly Manor really is a “great, good place.”

Nearly two years after The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor will finally start streaming on Oct. 9 on Netflix.

So, in order to prepare for the horror, romance, and everything else Bly Manor has to offer, here’s a spoiler-free guide to everything you need to know about this season:

First, The Haunting of Bly Manor will not be related to Hill House — it’s a completely different story with totally different characters.

However, there are some Easter eggs for Hill House fans, so you’ll want to keep your eyes and ears open throughout the season, trust me.


Netflix / Via youtu.be

Also like Hill House, you’ll want to be on the lookout for hidden ghosts.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, but it also features other Henry James stories that have never been adapted before.


Netflix / Via youtu.be

Creator Mike Flanagan explained that Turn of the Screw is the “backbone of the season,” however they do explore other Henry James ghost stories.

This season stars Victoria Pedretti as Dani, a twentysomething nanny who takes a job at Bly Manor.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Of course, Victoria played Nell Crain in Hill House.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter Quint, a suave business man who frequents Bly Manor.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Oliver previously played Luke Crain in Hill House.

Henry Thomas appears as Henry Wingrave, the owner of Bly Manor who hires Dani to watch over his niece and nephew.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Of course, Henry played a young Hugh Crain in Hill House.

T’Nia Miller plays Hannah Grose, the dependable and caring housekeeper at Bly Manor.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Previously, T’Nia starred in Years and Years on HBO and she appeared on Sex Education as Maxine, the chair of Moordale Secondary School.

Rahul Kohli plays Owen, the chef at Bly Manor who honestly just loves to surround himself with friends and family.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Rahul played the hilarious and beloved Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on iZombie. He also voiced Scarecrow in the new Harley Quinn series and appeared on Supergirl.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth portrays Miles Wingrave, Henry’s nephew who needs some discipline in his life.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

This is Benjamin’s first major acting credit, and he absolutely crushes it.

Amelie Smith plays Flora Wingrave, Henry’s niece who has a special connection with some of the more spooky aspects of Bly Manor.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Amelie adorably voiced Peppa Pig in a few episodes in 2020, but this is her first major acting credit. TBH, she has more talent in her pinky than I do in my whole body.

Amelia Eve appears as Jamie, the groundskeeper at Bly Manor who is a little skeptical about some of the unusual things that happen on the grounds.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

This is Amelia’s first major acting credit, and for me, she was one of the standouts in Bly Manor.

Tahirah Sharif plays Rebecca Jessel, the former nanny at Bly Manor whose departure was unexpected.


Eike Schroter / Netflix

Tahirah notably played Melissa in Netflix’s A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

And finally, Kate Siegel and Katie Parker are part of the cast, but their roles are a mystery — you’ll remember Kate as Theo Crain and Katie as Poppy from Hill House.

While Hill House focused on the Crains as a family, Bly Manor puts an emphasis on found family — the residents of Bly Manor have a bond unlike anything else.

Also, if you’re someone who was too freaked out by Hill House, don’t worry, Bly Manor has less jump scares and more creepy and heartbreaking moments.

The new season consists of nine hour-long episodes, so one episode less than Hill House.


Netflix

And if you’re like me and like to ~hypothesize~ about what the episode titles could mean, here they are: “The Great Good Place,” “The Pupil,” “The Two Faces Part 1,” “The Way It Came,” “The Altar of the Dead,” “The Jolly Corner,” “The Two Faces Part 2,” “— ——- — ——- — ——-,” and “The Beast in the Jungle.”

So, there you have it! I cannot WAIT to discuss The Haunting of Bly Manor for the foreseeable future. Happy binge-watching!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR