EU removes this crypto hotspot from tax haven blacklist, clearing path for further adoption By Cointelegraph

EU removes this crypto hotspot from tax haven blacklist, clearing path for further adoption
The EU decided to remove Cayman Islands from its blacklist of tax heavens on Tuesday.
The Cayman Islands is a popular jurisdiction for crypto businesses. It was added to the EU’s blacklist in February of this year, so it has spent fewer than six months on the list. In 2019, the six exchanges domiciled there were responsible for over $1.5 billion in international (BTC) transactions.
