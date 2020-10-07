ETH hash rate hits all time high, mining it is 3X more profitable than BTC By Cointelegraph

ETH hash rate hits all time high, mining it is 3X more profitable than BTC
The amount of computing power on the network is currently at an all time high following weeks of volatility in key metrics on the blockchain.
According to data from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, the Ethereum hash rate hit an all time high of more than 250 terahashes per second (TH/s) on Oct. 6, marking an 80% rise since January. Glassnode reported that a surge in the hype surrounding DeFi projects this year sparking higher gas fees may have contributed to the metric reaching an all time high.
