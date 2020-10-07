Emily in Paris: French critics tear into show for ‘insulting’ depiction of Parisians

Emily in Paris is being ridiculed by citizens of France.

The new series, which stars Lily Collins as an American expat who travels to Paris for work, has proved a huge hit for Netflix despite receiving a barrage of bad reviews from critics in the UK and US.

French critics are also heavily criticising the series for its “insulting” depiction of Parisians as “vile snobs”.

“It reduces the capital’s inhabitants to vile snobs sporting Birkin handbags who light up a cigarette the minute they’re out of the gym,” MadmoiZelle wrote in its review.

Charles Martin, writing for Première, said: “The French are all mean and all lazy and never arrive at the office before late morning; and that they are incorrigible flirts with no concept of being faithful.”

He added: “[They’re] sexist, backward and, of course, have at best a fitful relationship with their showers.”

Martin concluded: “Frankly, watching Emily in Paris there’s plenty to feel insulted about – when they decided to caricature us, the authors didn’t hold back.”

AlloCiné called the new show “embarrassing”.

“First 15 minutes of#EmilyInParis and I hate the way we French people are portrayed,” one angry viewer wrote, with another adding: “They’re not THAT rude come on.”

The show has faced a backlash in the wake of Netflix’s cancellation of acclaimed shows GLOW and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Lily Collins’ new Netflix’s show ‘Emily in Paris’ is being torn apart by critics (Netflix)

GLOW‘s fourth and final season had even started production ahead of its axing. The decision was due to a restructure following the pandemic.

Users are now accusing the streaming service of putting money into shows that get publicity via negative press attention.