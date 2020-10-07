Ellen Perez reveals alarming details of lack of COVID-19 protocols at Roland Garros

Australian pro Ellen Perez has revealed alarming details about the lack of biosecurity protocols at the French Open after her first-round exit.

Perez and doubles partner Storm Sanders were bounced in the opening round by Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk last week and the Aussie was scathing in her criticism of the tournament’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to the Break Point Podcast, Perez said she was impressed by the protocols at the US Open, and added that the French Open did “everything the US didn’t do”.

“You could barely call the Paris Bubble a bubble,” she said.

“The US nailed it, it was almost a perfect bubble, except for that second hotel which had regular guests.

Ellen Perez was impressed by the COVID-19 protocols at the US Open, but slammed the French Open (Getty)

“In terms of the hotel I stayed at, it was incredible, they had security, you couldn’t leave and they really kept on top of us with social distancing. They only left space for two people to sit at a time. They took every precautionary measure you could think of.

“Then we go to Paris and it was everything the US didn’t do. The only real good thing about the Paris Bubble was that the hotel was so close to the courts, about 10 to 15 minutes whereas the US it took an hour and a half.

“But there was no social distancing, people wore masks but they were less on top of it. The hotels had regular guests, they weren’t really controlling if anyone left like plenty of people left to go to the malls and stuff like that.”

Incredibly, Perez claimed that players had been travelling around Paris after their tournament ended, only to return to the same hotels.

“After their tournament finished players were going out, seeing the Eiffel Tower and then coming back to the tournament hotel because there was normal guests, you could break the bubble. It didn’t really matter in the end,” she said.

Alexander Zverev attracted criticism after playing in a match while he was unwell at the French Open (Roland Garros)

“You could take transport, no temperature checks, no health checks, things like that. We’ve seen that (Alexander) Zverev played while he was sick, that would never have happened in the US because you had to say whether you had any symptoms.

“They let that one slip, and it’s non-compatible when you look at the two [bubbles].”

According to Perez, tournament officials were also not diligent enough in testing players regularly for COVID-19.

“The testing was interesting as well, we did testing every four days at the US and every five at the French, every five is too much to be honest and it wasn’t even up to date,” she said.

“They were kind of very unaware of the last day you tested, they weren’t following or tracking anyone. If I wanted to get away with not doing my test I probably could.

“There was no update saying that you had to do your second test or third test. I don’t know if everybody followed the rules with the days, “I heard plenty of people say ‘oh I forgot to do mine yesterday’ and it’s like how seriously are you taking this?”