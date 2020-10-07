Ed Sheeran’s Manager Says ‘Idiot’ Princess Beatrice Cut Off Contact After Sword Incident

WENN

Neither the ‘Shape of You’ singer nor his manager had reportedly heard ‘hide nor hair’ from the daughter of Prince Andrew since she cut the singer’s cheek in a scary accident.

Ed Sheeran‘s manager has labelled Britain’s Princess Beatrice an “idiot” after she reportedly accidentally sliced the singer’s face open with a sword.

According to reports, Beatrice was pretending to knight singer James Blunt at a 2016 party when she swung the sword backwards and ended up cutting Ed’s face – leaving him with a noticeable scar.

While neither Sheeran nor Buckingham Palace officials have ever spoken publicly about the incident, the “Shape of You” star’s manager Stuart Camp didn’t hold back as he slammed the royal.

“Certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else.’ I said, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything,’ ” Camp told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f**king idiot. Because they’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall.’ You’re just asking for trouble.”

Camp added that neither he nor Sheeran had heard “hide nor hair from her since.”

The Sun newspaper reported at the time that Princess Beatrice had been left “very upset” by the accident, while Sheeran “really played it down.”

Ed Sheeran was left with a bloody cheek during a party at Prince Andrew‘s home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire.

He kept mum until a year later when he was asked about the incident during an interview. “I got hit in the face and I was like, all right, OK, and then started carrying on and then I looked down at my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood,” he said.

“And everyone was kind of gaping open-mouthed at me. What have I got a nosebleed or something? What’s happened?”

While he didn’t mention Princess Beatrice, he did hint James Blunt was there when it happened. He joked, “James Blunt would like me to tell everyone that it was him and he was trying to reclaim his pop career by killing me.”