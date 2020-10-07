Ed Sheeran’s Manager Addresses Alleged Princess Beatrice Scar Incident

Blunt also addressed the rumors during a 2017 interview with the ShortList.

“Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself,” the 46-year-old singer said at the time. “We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

When asked “how much of it was made up,” Blunt replied, “All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate–he’s trying to sell records.”

The “You’re Beautiful” artist was also asked if he was even there. “Yeah, but I didn’t do it!” he added. “He cut himself and I just patched him up. It’s made him look prettier.”

In addition, Sheeran, who has never publicly named Beatrice, was asked about the scar during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. However, he said he couldn’t talk about it.

“It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back,” he quipped.

He also said he didn’t know how the whole story ended up in the papers.

“I have no idea how that story came out,” he claimed. “I have no idea, ’cause, like, it was so tight. And for like two weeks afterwards, I had this huge gash on my face and people would be like, ‘Oh, what happened?’ And you’d be like, ‘Oh, I fell.’ And then suddenly, it came out, the alleged [story].”

