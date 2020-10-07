Donald Trump Declared Covid Symptom-Free by Doctor Following Hospital Release

WENN

The President of the United States is confirmed by his physician to have beaten the coronavirus, six days after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

U.S. leader Donald Trump has miraculously beaten Covid-19, according to his doctor.

The President tested positive for the virus on Thursday (01Oct20) and he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday. He spent the weekend there and returned to the White House on Monday.

And now, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, reveals Trump continues to show no symptoms of COVID-19 and also appears to have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

“The President this morning says, ‘I feel great!’ ” the doctor explained in an official statement, released to the media on Wednesday. “His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.”

“He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

Trump continues to recover in isolation in the White House and he has assured his supporters he will be back on the campaign trail and debating Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida next week (15Oct20).

Following his release from hospital, President Trump tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” He later added in a statement, “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines. Now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune.”

His remarks sparked ire for lack of sympathy for the lives lost to the virus and their mourning families. Nick Cordero‘s widow Amanda Kloots fired back, “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice??”