Dominion’ Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Instagram

Director Colin Trevorrow reveals he was forced to shut down production of the next installment of the rebooted ‘Jurassic Park’ movie franchise due to positive coronavirus tests.

–

“Jurassic World: Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow has been forced to press pause on production for two weeks after a number of positive coronavirus tests on set.

Filming on the action blockbuster was initially shut down in March (20) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in the U.K. in July, under strict health and safety protocols.

In August, as the shoot moved to Malta, it was reported Trevorrow had to scale back his production plans after four crewmembers tested positive for the virus, and on Wednesday (07Oct20), he revealed the latest issue to affect the movie.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion,” he told Twitter followers.

“All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

Trevorrow has around three weeks of filming left before completing production on the sequel to 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom“, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The news emerges shortly after studio chiefs at Universal delayed the film’s launch by a year as they rejigged their release schedule – it will now hit theatres in June, 2022.

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Superhero movie “The Batman” as well as TV shows like “Riverdale“, “Batwoman“, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow“, “Supergirl“, and “Chicago Med” are among those scrambling to adjust their filmings amid the health crisis.