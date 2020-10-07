Documents show that Airbnb spent $1.2B between mid-2019 and mid-2020, with the biggest portion of cash burn coming in Q1 2020 as it issued refunds amid COVID-19 (The Information)

The Information:
Documents show that Airbnb spent $1.2B between mid-2019 and mid-2020, with the biggest portion of cash burn coming in Q1 2020 as it issued refunds amid COVID-19 — Airbnb burned through more than $1.2 billion in cash between mid-2019 and mid-2020, according to previously undisclosed figures …
