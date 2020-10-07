Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett quits Suncorp Super Netball

Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has quit Suncorp Super Netball, announcing she was leaving Australia’s domestic competition to take up a deal in New Zealand.

The extraordinary news comes at the end of a frustrating season for the champion goal shooter after she lost her place in the regular starting line-up for the Giants.

That has led to her decision to leave the Sydney-based club to take up an offer with the Waikato Bay of Plenty, which plays in New Zealand’s ANZ Championship.

Bassett has taken up a one-season deal for 2021, but has the option of a second year.

It’s a seismic decision that has rocked the national team, with Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich saying she was “disappointed”.

Bassett was recently named in the Diamonds squad to take on New Zealand in a Constellation Cup series in early 2021.

“While we are disappointed that Caitlin has decided to leave our domestic competition, we acknowledge and value her contribution to the league over many years and respect her decision to move to the New Zealand competition,” Marinkovich said.

“Caitlin is a valued member of the Origin Diamonds squad and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the group as we prepare for the resumption of international competition in 2021.”

Bassett said her decision was made for personal development reasons, adding that she was committed to the Diamonds.

“I’ve had great conversations with key people within the Diamonds programs and we all agree that court time is essential for my development,” she said.

“My intention is to be a key part of our Birmingham Commonwealth Games team in 2022, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the squad while playing for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic next year.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to head to New Zealand and join the Magic. To experience the game in another country and play alongside and against some of the world’s best netballers is a really exciting challenge and valuable experience for me.

“I’ve spoken with coach Amigene Metcalfe and I’m really excited by her vision for the club and the role I can play in developing the team. We have a team capable of playing finals, and I can’t wait to meet everyone and start playing in front of a Kiwi crowd. ”

Bassett thanked the Giants and their fans for supporting her and thanked the club for granting a release from her contract.

