Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.18% By .com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.18%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.00% or 9.2 points to trade at 193.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 3.25% or 34.5 points to end at 1097.5 and Oersted A/S (CSE:) was up 3.16% or 30.20 points to 985.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lundbeck A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.08% or 6.6 points to trade at 207.4 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 2.71% or 22.5 points to end at 807.5 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 2.07% or 49.0 points to 2317.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 71 to 69 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.25% or 34.5 to 1097.5. Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.16% or 30.20 to 985.20.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 2.11% or 0.86 to $39.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.95% or 0.83 to hit $41.82 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.00% or 19.05 to trade at $1889.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.28% to 6.3223, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4419.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 93.642.