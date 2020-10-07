Deepika Padukone to head back to Goa to resume shooting for her next film

Deepika Padukone had started shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday along with Deepika. Deepika had left for Goa last month to kickstart the first schedule of the film. But she had to return to Mumbai abruptly after receiving a summon from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika was called in for interrogation by the NCB after her chat from 2017 with her manager Karishma Prakash went public. The two were suspected of talking about marijuana in the chats.

Deepika and Karishma were called in on September 25 for questioning and after four hours of interrogation, were allowed to leave the office.Deepika also handed her phone to the NCB for further investigation on the matter.