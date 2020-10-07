Dean Jones MCG funeral, Elton John music, poem

When cricketer Dean Jones died suddenly of a massive heart attack in India a fortnight ago, rock legend Sir Elton John was among the first to pay tribute.

The pair had been mates for decades.

So, it was fitting that Sir Elton afforded Jones a final farewell.

It came at the MCG last weekend in the most private of funeral services.

Because of strict COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, just ten mourners were allowed at the service.

They included his heartbroken wife Jane and daughters Phoebe and Augusta.

A hearse carrying Jones’ coffin, a handcrafted casket from India, drove a lap of the ground.

It was as beautiful as it was eerie.

Empty stands… Elton John’s ‘rocket man’ echoing around the stadium.

Sir Elton John (Getty)

His widow later issuing a tribute to her husband saying in part: “We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love for Dean over the last week and can’t thank everyone enough for their support and for sharing their memories with us.

“It has been an awful time to navigate as a family, but I could not have thought of a more fitting place to say goodbye to my husband than under the lights of his beloved MCG.”

Local writer Chris Driscol penned a poem for the occasion;

Hold Him tenderly, O’Mother India

For he was Our favourite son

Place gently the zinc white ash on his resting forehead

Anoint him in Linseed oil

Place old willow by his side

We wait for him, for his return.

No full breath drawn

Shallow gasps and disbelief

This force of nature, impervious to all assault

But not our grief

Stumps are called

The bails removed

Player 324, no more to prove

Zinc cream, his baggy green

The Ashes Tests

Champion of Champions

Now lay him to his rest

As we hold him tenderly in our hearts forever.

Dean Jones wearing sunglasses for Australian during a 1992 ODI match. (Getty)

Australia’s 324th capped test player soon departed the arena which was akin to a second home.

So often the stage was his.

… And so it was again today.

The stands were empty… and for his family, friends and fans so are their hearts.

Farewell, Deano.