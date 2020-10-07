Dan Levy Blasts India for Censoring ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Same-Sex Kiss

CBC

The 37-year-old actor calls out officials at the Comedy Central India for cutting off the scene where his character kisses Dustin Milligan’s Ted Mullens in the fifth season.

Dan Levy has hit out at officials from Comedy Central India for censoring a same-sex kiss in his hit show “Schitt’s Creek“.

The 37-year-old actor and writer shared a March, 2019 tweet from Comedy Central India, featuring a promo video from the fifth episode of the show’s fifth season, “Homecoming”.

The video features a house party scene with Levy’s character, David Rose, who kisses Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan) during a game of spin the bottle. However, Comedy Central India cut that scene from their broadcast

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (06Oct20), he fired, “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?”

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message,” he concluded with the hashtag, “#loveislove.”

Levy later clarified that his comments were directed towards Comedy Central India, not the flagship Comedy Central network, adding, “I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India.”

“@ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time,” he concluded, with the peace sign emoji and the upside down smiley face emoji.

Dan Levy added a slew of prestigious awards to his collection this year, thanks to his role on the show. He took home multiple trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards.