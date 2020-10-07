CSA R200K credit card booze bill: Naasei Appiah questions ‘biased’ Fundudzi report

Former COO Naasei Appiah has questioned the Fundudzi summary report, which alleges that he and ex CEO Thabang Moroe spent R200 000 and R65 000 on booze using the company credit card.

Appiah said he was not prohibited from buying alcohol, for either clients, sponsors, staff or board members, including the Members’ Council.

CSA admitted in their Monday release that the Fundudzi report was a single-sided version of events.

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief operations officer, Naasei Appiah, who once served as their chief financial officer, questioned the Fundudzi summary report released on Monday, calling out its bias.

In the report, compiled by CSA’s attorney firm Bowmans, it’s alleged that Appiah was involved in the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) failed payments debacle, suspect Mzansi Super League rights agreements, as well as with regards to the (improper) appointment of “Service Provider X”.

Moreover, the Fundudzi summary report accused Appiah and former CEO Thabang Moroe of “excessive or irregular expenditure on alcohol” using the company credit card to the tune of R201 372.80 and R64 830.50, respectively.

Appiah, who is challenging his dismissal at the labour court, poked holes at the summary report’s allegations against him.

Appiah said he was never interviewed by Fundudzi Forensic Services auditors. When he was asked by CSA to volunteer information relating to the investigation, he said, he declined on the basis that he was suspended at the and CSA froze his salary.

“My overall view is that I’m not worried about that summary because there are so many questions around it,” he said.

“It tries to paint me that I’ve spent R200 000 on alcohol. The question you need to ask is that: we are in the sports business, and over a four-year period, if I’ve spent R200 000 on alcohol, was it one sitting, how many people and who were they?

“Once you get all of that information, you start realising that it’s not really an issue. Most importantly, I was not prohibited from buying alcohol, for either clients, sponsors, staff or board members, including our Members’ Council.

“The report even tells you there’s no credit card policy.”

CSA, themselves, admit that the Fundudzi report is biased. In their media statement on the release of the summary report, the organisation clearly state:

“While we are not claiming the report to be inaccurate, it is important to understand that Fundudzi’s forensic analysis is a single-sided report, and not all of the individuals or parties mentioned, have had the opportunity to provide responses to the findings as yet.”

CSA are in the process of procuring the services of the third party service provider to deal with the loopholes in the Fundudzi report, especially with regards to those implicated giving their fair right of reply.

Appiah said he wanted to see the contents of the full report, which is expected to be released to parliament’s sports portfolio committee on Friday.

“My challenge is that it (the summary report) is not a forensic report,” said Appiah.

“That’s a report written by somebody within the organisation and there’s always going to be bias around that.

“The forensic auditors were commissioned to do a report on the entire board and management of CSA and we ought to see that (full) report.

“If the management or the board are now summarising it and presenting what their view is, then that’s only their version. I want to see the full report.”