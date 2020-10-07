Congress’ renewed attack on Big Tech may clear the field for decentralization By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
On Tuesday, a House subcommittee put out a massive report that places Big Tech in the crosshairs of major antitrust reforms.

The four firms at the center of the report — Apple (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) — have been in hot water with Congress for some time. But while the tone of the recent conversation is punitive towards those firms, it also seems to envision a broader shift to new rules that would stop tech from this level of centralization again.