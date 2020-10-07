Confrontation with J.J. Watt led to Texans firing of Bill O’Brien?

The Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday after the team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings the day prior. While the firing didn’t necessarily come as a major surprise, it appears O’Brien ruined his chances of remaining with the team after a confrontation with J.J. Watt.

O’Brien reportedly got in a heated argument with Watt and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on the practice field along with altercations with other staff members during his final weeks before being fired, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.