College football Week 6 picks against the spread for every top-25 matchup

Week 6 of the college football season features four matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

It’s the most-loaded college football weekend to date, and it starts in the noon slot with No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina. The Red River Rivalry between No. 21 Texas and Oklahoma should be fun, too.

The 3:30 p.m. slot features a matchup between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The best matchup comes in prime time, when No. 7 Miami travels to No. 1 Clemson in the second top-10 showdown of 2020.

Here is a look at our track record this season:

Last week: 10-6 S/U, 7-9 ATS

Overall: 46-15 S/U, 24-30 ATS

Top 25: 36-10 S/U, 19-26 ATS

Now, a look at our picks against the spread for Week 6:

(Point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.Ag)

Week 6 picks against the spread

No. 4 Florida (-6.5) at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M

This line might jump to more than a touchdown before kickoff. Florida averages 44.5 points per game, and the Gators have jumped out to double-digit leads by halftime in their first two games. If that happens here, even on the road, then the spread should be in the clear.

Pick: Florida wins 38-28 and COVERS the spread.

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina (-5)

The Hokies won a five-overtime shootout on two-point conversions last season, and this is an important test for both teams in the ACC Coastal race. The Tar Heels looked rusty after a three-week layoff against Boston College, but this is a chance for Sam Howell to show the Tar Heels are for real.

Pick: North Carolina wins 34-28 and COVERS the spread.

No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma (-2.5)

The Big 12 bashing is in full effect here. The Sooners lost back-to-back games for the first time since 1999, and Texas missed a chance to improve 3-0. Both defenses are bad, and the over (71) is a good bet here, too. The bigger the shootout, the better chance the Longhorns have with Sam Ehlinger.

Pick: Texas wins 38-35 in an UPSET.

Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana (-9)

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won games by a combined five points since the season-opening victory against Iowa State. They failed to cover as a favorite both times. Louisiana won this matchup 48-7 last season, but it won’t be as easy this time.

Pick: Louisiana wins 31-24 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-13.5)

This line dropped a half-point from its open; a nod to an improved-Tennessee team that continues to evolve under Jeremy Pruitt. The last three meetings have been blowouts Georgia has won by an average of 32 points per game. Can the Vols keep it closer this time? We’re being pulled in.

Pick: Georgia wins 30-17 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

UTSA at No. 15 BYU (-33.5)

BYU is a high-scoring offensive machine and is 3-0 ATS. The spreads keep getting higher. This one feels like a touch too much against a UTSA team that covered against UAB last week.

Pick: BYU wins 42-13 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State (-13)

For those worried about a hangover, Iowa State is 3-0 S/U the week after the Oklahoma game the last three seasons, and that includes a victory against Texas last season. Texas Tech Alan Bowman suffered a leg injury last week, and we reserve the right to tweak this pick if he’s out.

Pick: Iowa State wins 33-24 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn (-16.5)

Auburn looked bad against Georgia, and Arkansas is coming off Sam Pittman’s first big upset against Mississippi State. It seems like a good spot to pick the Razorbacks, but keep in mind the Tigers have hung 50 or more here in three of the last four meetings.

Pick: Auburn wins 35-17 and COVERS the spread.

No. 2 Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin meets his former team, but the defense isn’t quite ready to handle all the challenges the Crimson Tide present. Kiffin knows the spread, right?

Pick: Alabama wins 47-24 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

No. 7 Miami at No. 2 Clemson (-15)

Miami had a week to prepare for Clemson, who has coasted through its first three games without a serious challenge. While the Hurricanes have more on the line here as a program, look for Clemson to offer a reminder of why they are the best team in the ACC.

Pick: Clemson wins 38-20 and COVERS the spread.

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21.5)

Notre Dame won the last meeting 42-13 in South Bend, and the Irish have had a prolonged break while dealing with players who tested positive for COVID-19. Florida State isn’t going to win this game, but a back-door cover is possible.

Pick: Notre Dame wins 37-16 but FAILS TO COVER the spread.

Missouri at No. 17 LSU (-20)

Missouri’s brutal three-game start to the season continues against LSU, which found its rhythm with Myles Brennan last week against Vanderbilt. The Tigers’ defense looked much better with Derek Stingley in the lineup, too.

Pick: LSU wins 38-17 and COVERS the spread.