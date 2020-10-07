Cody Bellinger robs Fernando Tatis Jr. of home run

Cody Bellinger did it all for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Not only did Bellinger hit a solo home run in the fourth to extend his Dodgers’ lead to 4-1 in the game, but he also made a spectacular catch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was batting in the top of the seventh inning with a runner on second and two outs. His team was down 4-3, and Tatis Jr. lifted a ball to dead center. The ball looked sure to sail out of the park for the go-ahead home run, but Bellinger had other ideas.