Clevinger emotional after elbow issue returns in NLDS Game 1

Mike Clevinger’s return to the mound for the San Diego Padres lasted one inning before he was removed from Game 1 of the National League Division Series when his right-elbow issues returned.

The right-hander was visibly upset following the Padres’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and explained that it felt like someone was “knocking on the back of my elbow, like my bones are hitting in the back of my elbow,” according to MLB.com’s Adam Berry.

Clevinger was diagnosed with a right elbow impingement, but it appeared he was ready to take the mound against the Dodgers after completing multiple throwing sessions. The 29-year-old is now considered day-to-day, and Padres manager Jayce Tingler is hoping Clevinger will return during the postseason.

Before making a decision on his future, Clevinger will be evaluated by the Padres’ medical staff. He plans to do everything possible to return to the mound sooner rather than later.

“I’m not giving up, and I don’t think anybody on that training staff’s going to give up, either,” Clevinger said.

In four regular-season starts for the Padres this season, Clevinger was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA. San Diego acquired him from the Cleveland Indians at the trade deadline in order to bolster their rotation entering the postseason.