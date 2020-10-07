Chris Evans Leaves Fans Drooling Over His Ripped Body in New Shirtless Video

WENN/Sheri Determan

The Captain America of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows off his chiseled chest and abs, decorated with an array of tattoos, while testing out his freezing swimming pool.

Chris Evans has once again caused his fans to lose it over his social media post, though he kept it non-NSFW this time. The 39-year-old has just shared a video of him going shirtless while testing out the freezing water of his swimming pool.

In the clip posted on his Instagram Stories, the Captain America depicter only donned a pair of black swim trunks, showing off his chiseled chest and abs, which are decorated with an array of tattoos. He stood on the pool’s edge as he prepared to jump into his pool. He then did a perfect backflip before he let out an expletive over how cold the water was.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star captioned the video, “Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)” He additionally poked fun at his pale complexion, writing, “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

The video has left people marveled at Chris’ muscular and tattooed body. “HIS ABS ARE SO F**KING TONED AND OMFG THE F**KING TATTOOS IM F**KING SCREAMING,” one social media user wrote. “IM NOT OKAY. SIR @ChrisEvans BYE”

“I can watch this all day..,” another commented. A third user gushed, “Love the tattoos!!! Gaah!!” A fourth person summed it, “THE TATTOOS. THE ABS. THE DOG. I CANT.” Someone else marveled, “Jesus Christ! I know Chris likes to keep in shape during the off season, but he looks so f***** jacked in this video I mean look at the traps lol.”

Prior to the swimming video, Chris made headlines for accidentally leaking a nude picture in September. It happened as he posted on his Instagram Stories a video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. When the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll. The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis.

While there’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is, the clip was swiftly deleted, leading followers to believe it was Chris’ manhood which had been accidentally exposed to the world. Chris’ Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo and his brother Scott Evans later took to Twitter to roast him over the leaked penis pic.

He later addressed the blunder on “The Tamron Hall Show”, saying, “That’s called turning a frown upside down.” He went on admitting, “It was… an interesting weekend full of lessons learned…lot of teachable moments… you know, things happen. It’s embarrassing.”