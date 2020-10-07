Chris Brown Cuddles Up to Ammika Harris in Reunion Photo With Son After Spotted With Diddy’s Ex

Instagram

The ‘No Guidance’ singer has finally ‘made it’ out to see his 10-month-son Aeko after being separated for months due to the travel restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

–

Chris Brown is finally reunited with his son Aeko after being separated for months due to COVID-19. The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 6 to share a picture from their sweet reunion, simply captioning it, “Made it.”

In the photo, Chris donned a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and sneakers as well as a blue cap while sitting close to his baby mama Ammika Harris, who was holding their son. He also wore a face mask which was pulled down and only covered his chin.

The Instagram model bundled up in a red coat and leather pants. She appeared to be all smiles behind her face mask while fixing the hood of Aeko’s colorful plaid jacket. Chris was looking at the 10-month-old toddler over Ammika’s shoulder.

<br />

It’s not clear where and when the photo was taken. However, it was likely that Chris traveled overseas to see his son. Ammika and Aeko were in Germany visiting her mother when coronavirus hit the United States back in March, while the “Go Crazy” singer quarantined in the United States as the government put a travel ban from the U.S. to Germany.

A source told HollywoodLife.com back in July about Chris and Ammika’s situation at the time, “Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris.” The so-called insider added, “But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris [was] not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions, which does not allow U.S. citizens to fly to Germany.”

Ammika could have flown back to the U.S. with her son months ago, but the insider noted that that would have been “a very long flight and that would be taking a lot of risks, especially since Aeko is too young to wear a mask. That’s just not a risk they’re willing to take right now. Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Chris’ photo of his reunion with his son and baby mama arrived just days after he sparked dating rumors with Gina V. Huynh, who happens to be Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend. The R&B star and the Vietnamese fitness model were spotted holding hands on the set of a music video he was filming with Young Thug.