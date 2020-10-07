Cardi B’s ALLEGED Cousin Fighting In McDonalds – JUSTIFIED? (Video)

Bradley Lamb
A woman who is being referred to on social media as “Cardi B’s cousin” is wanted for allegedly assaulting McDonalds Employees in Indianapolis, has learned.

The Indianapolis police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of assaulting fast food workers over an incorrect order.

