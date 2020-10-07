Cardi B’s ALLEGED Cousin Fighting In McDonalds – JUSTIFIED? (Video)

A woman who is being referred to on social media as “Cardi B’s cousin” is wanted for allegedly assaulting McDonalds Employees in Indianapolis, has learned.

The Indianapolis police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of assaulting fast food workers over an incorrect order.

The woman is being referred to on social media as “Cardi B’s cousin” after one person on Twitter claimed to know the girl. The source claims that the woman in the video is related to mega-star Cardi B.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – CONTAINS VIOLENCE

According to witnesses, Cardi’s alleged cousin came into the business upset over an incorrect drive-thru order and began yelling at the workers. Police say that her anger escalated and she then began throwing stuff at the workers. One of the employees was hit and had a cut to her head.

But the video tells a bit of a different story. Cardi’s cousin comes into McDolds arguing – but she doesn’t appear top use violence until the manager SLAPS HER in the face.

Watch the video and decided – was Cardi’s alleged cousin WRONG for turning up in McDonalds after getting slapped??

