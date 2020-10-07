Cardi B Blames Lack of Research After Terrorism Accusations for Promoting Armenia Fundraiser

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker admits her mistake after earning backlash for posting a virtual fundraiser that raises money for Armenia, which is currently in war with Azerbaijan.

Cardi B has landed in hot water after weighing in on a heated international political situation, albeit unintentionally. The rapper has earned backlash after promoting a fundraiser that raises money for Armenia, which is currently in war with neighboring country Azerbaijan over the ownership of a disputed territory.

The 27-year-old star posted on her Instagram Stories on late Monday, October 5 information on the fundraiser for victims of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The post sparked the #cardibsupportsterrorism hashtag, with many accusing the Bronx rapper of taking sides in the dispute.

Learning of the criticism, Cardi has subsequently taken to Twitter to apologize for her mistake. “I’m so sorry,” she wrote on Tuesday, admitting, “We did not do our research.” She further addressed the Instagram Story post in a two-part audio.

The “WAP” hitmaker revealed that a consultant on her divorce with Offset asked her during a meeting earlier on Monday if she would be willing to share a post “for a good cause.” “And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ We love to support everybody,” she said in the audio. “And then I wake up and I see a lot of people from Azerbaijan writing me things, writing me stuff, and I did not know that this is a war between two countries.”

Praising both countries while recalling her good time in Azerbaijan, she added, “My wish is, since I did a little bit of research today, because you guys left me so much comments, my wish is that both the countries would just be at peace. You guys already have big pieces of land. There’s no tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting, especially in this year.”

“This is such a bad year, there’s a lot of sickness. I feel like god is trying to give us a message … I hope just peace over there,” she continued explaining. “I’m not picking sides, I love both the countries. I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that is not my style, I don’t like that type of stuff … we just really wish peace, and that’s it.”

Cardi also responded to a user who claimed she supported terrorism. Shutting down the accusation, she wrote back, “Stfu I don’t support terrorism.I literally posted it for my friend with out doing no research on what’s going on .Im sorry about that .I don’t like war .I don’t like conflicts between two countries period cause I hate innocent people being affected by it.”

Cardi B responded to terrorism accusations.

Many have since come to Cardi’s defense, but that’s barely the only allegation that the raptress faced that day. The “Bodak Yellow” femcee’s sexy pictures, in which she rocks red devil horns with latex outfit, sparked conspiracy theory suggesting she’s part of Illuminati.

“ILLUMINATI CONFIRMED,” one wrote in the comment of Cardi’s Instagram post. Another remarked, “Smh Illuminati horns.”

It didn’t take long for the mother of one to catch the crazy speculation. She later posted another glammed-up photo while responding to the claim, “Stop with the Illuminati s**t ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!”