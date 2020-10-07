Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FOV slider included on all platforms

If you’re worried about being able to tweak your field of view (FOV) settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on console, worry no more. Treyarch confirmed today via Twitter that an FOV slider is included on all platforms.

FOV determines how wide your viewing angle is and some players get motion sickness from not playing with a high enough FOV. PC versions of games regularly include it as an option but console support is less guaranteed, so it’s good to see Treyarch confirm this.

The campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a political thriller, while the multiplayer features some old-school mentality alongside modern modes. Meanwhile, Zombies is continuing to evolve in new ways. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.