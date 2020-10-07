Butler discusses Heat’s confidence after Game 4 loss

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The Miami Heat weren’t able to even their NBA Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with a 102-96 loss, and now they have their backs against the wall. 

Jimmy Butler’s squad now is down 3-1 in the series and will need nothing short of a miracle to come back and win the title. Despite a do-or-die Game 5 coming up on Friday, Butler isn’t phased by where the current series sits. 

When asked about his team’s level of confidence, Butler emphasized that it has and never will waver. 

