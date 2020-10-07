Brielle Biermann Decides to Get Lip Fillers Again Because People Say She Looks ‘Crazy’

Instagram

In the latest episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, the ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ star also admits to feeling ’embarrassed’ by how her lips used to look because of the fillers.

Earlier this year, Brielle Biermann debuted a brand new look by completely removing her lip fillers. While the reality TV star liked how her lips look after she got rid of the fillers, in the end she decided to go back to her beautician because some people told her that she looked kind of “crazy” without the fillers.

Brielle opened up about it in the Tuesday, October 6 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”, on which she made an appearance with her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Speaking to Wendy, Brielle confessed that she “actually really liked how they looked completely gone.” However, other people didn’t think so and told her to get “a little bit [of filler], because you do look a little crazy.”

Brielle eventually decided to get lip fillers again, and the result was satisfactory. “I’m really happy with how they look,” she said, admitting to feeling “embarrassed” by how her lips used to look. “Looking back at the photos, I’m like, kind of embarrassed a little bit, because, just at one point, one point it really did get to be…too much.”

Besides talking about her lips fillers, Wendy also took the time to ask Brielle whether her breasts are natural. “They sure are. Thanks mom,” she said, prompting Kim to joke, “You deflated mine, sweetie, so I had to buy some.”





Brielle has been chronicling her journey to be her most authentic self since the beginning of the year. Despite her decision to get rid of most of her fillers, she made it clear that she was not against plastic surgeries as she encouraged people to enhance themselves if that made them feel better. “We shouldn’t shame women for wanting to help themselves. It’s natural, but it doesn’t always have to be the goal,” she said during an interview with PEOPLE.