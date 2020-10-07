Box of Style by Rachel Zoe Unveils Rebrand and Relaunch to CURATEUR

Article content continued

ABOUT RACHEL ZOE, INC.

Rachel Zoe, Inc. is a global fashion group with a mission to empower women to live a life of style, and be their most confident and glamorous selves. Rachel Zoe, Inc.’s portfolio includes CURATEUR, a luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership, and Rachel Zoe Collection, comprising ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories lines available at shoprachelzoe.com and is sold in more than 200 stores worldwide. Rachel Zoe, Inc. was founded in 2009 and has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

ABOUT RACHEL ZOE

Co-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., Rachel Zoe Collection, CURATEUR and The Zoe Report

Rachel Zoe is a distinguished designer, editor, author, TV personality and entrepreneur renowned for her effortless take on glamour. As a designer Zoe makes her exceptional taste and expertise accessible to the fashion savvy as Creative Director of the Rachel Zoe Collection, comprised of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory lines available at shoprachelzoe.com and in more than 200 stores worldwide. Zoe is Founder and CURATEUR-In-Chief of the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership CURATEUR, and serves as Founder and Editor-at-Large of online style destination The Zoe Report, which covers fashion and beauty trends and inspiration to reach more than 14 million monthly users worldwide. She started her career as a world-renowned stylist revolutionizing the styling business and inspiring future generations of stylists. Rachel starred in “The Rachel Zoe Project” on Bravo for five seasons and wrote two New York Times best selling books: Style A to Zoe and Living in Style. Zoe is committed to philanthropic organizations both locally and globally, serving as an Ambassador for Save the Children and on the Board of Directors for Baby2Baby. In addition to being recognized as an avid philanthropist, Zoe has been on countless most influential lists from virtually every domestic and international fashion and financial publication. Rachel and her husband Rodger Berman run their global lifestyle brand all while being parents to two young boys, Skyler and Kaius.

