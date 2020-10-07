Boston just ranked among the top 3 large cities in the U.S.

Boston was just named among the three best large cities in America by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Conde Nast Traveler released its list of 10 best large cities in the U.S. on Tuesday, part of the publication’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. Boston ranked No. 3 on the list, beat out only by Washington, D.C. (No. 2) and Chicago (No. 1).

Here’s what the publication wrote about Boston:

“For one of the oldest cities in the United States, Boston sure has aged with style. To get a quick refresher on our nation’s history, walk the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route along a string of historic sites that takes you through the country’s founding. Other activities worth adding to your itinerary include slurping up oysters at Neptune, visiting the eclectic salon-style art display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and catching a ball game at Fenway Park. Just be sure to learn the words to ‘Sweet Caroline’ before you go.”

Editors compiled the Readers’ Choice Awards based on the results of an online survey available to CNT readers between April 1 and June 30, 2020. The awards rank the best hotels, resorts, destination spas, countries, cities, islands, trains, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world. More than 715,000 readers submitted ratings, according to the publication.

