Bollywood stars react to Rhea Chakraborty receiving bail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drug probe that was undertaken concerning the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s. Apart from Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant too were granted bail. However, Rhea’s brother Showik will remain in custody. 

Several Bollywood personalities like Anubhav Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Ali Fazal and Kanika Dhillon, who have been pretty vocal against Rhea’s arrest, took to social media and reacted to the Bombay High court granting the actress bail. Here’s what they had to say. 

