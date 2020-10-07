BNP Paribas and Curv unveil highly secure method to transfer security tokens By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Securities services provider BNP Paribas (OTC:) has just completed a Proof of Concept with cloud based crypto wallet provider Curv, to demonstrate a highly secure way to transfer security tokens.

The security token was transferred using Curv’s advanced cryptography which utilizes a concept called multi-party computation (MPC). The institutional grade technology enables transactions to be securely signed in a mathematically-proven, distributed way.

