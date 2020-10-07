BNP Paribas and Curv unveil highly secure method to transfer security tokens By Cointelegraph

BNP Paribas and Curv unveil highly secure method to transfer security tokens
Securities services provider BNP Paribas (OTC:) has just completed a Proof of Concept with cloud based crypto wallet provider Curv, to demonstrate a highly secure way to transfer security tokens.
The security token was transferred using Curv’s advanced cryptography which utilizes a concept called multi-party computation (MPC). The institutional grade technology enables transactions to be securely signed in a mathematically-proven, distributed way.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.