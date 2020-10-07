Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Special Dividend

Article content continued

Commencing on March 9, 2020, the Company announced its plans to discontinue issuing press releases or making any other any public filings. The Company, in its discretion, may from time to time disclose material information but does not intend to resume regular reporting in the foreseeable future. The Company cautions that trading in its securities is highly speculative and poses substantial risks.

About Bluestem Group Inc.

Bluestem Group Inc. is a Nevada corporation that currently has limited operations other than operations as the owner and lessor of certain commercial real estate properties.

