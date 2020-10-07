Blueface: I Won’t Be Voting In The Election

Rapper Blueface says he won’t be voting in next month’s election.

The west coast spitter sat down for an interview with The Cruz Show on L.A.’s Real 92.3, where he was asked if he planned to vote.

“I don’t know…nah, I just ain’t really…I don’t know, I ain’t in that stage in my life.” He goes on to say, “Look at my face, you think they give a f*ck about who I vote for?”

The remarks have gained some criticism from followers. November’s elections are critical and President Trump continues to divide the country. Many celebrities are using their platform to encourage their fans to go out and vote to make a change — but Blueface remains unbothered.

Last month, he did find time to give his feedback on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent album — Tattle Tales.

“This song is terrible put durk on,” Blueface wrote in DJ Akademik’s comments section.