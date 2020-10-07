Blueface: I Won’t Be Voting In The Election

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Blueface says he won’t be voting in next month’s election.

The west coast spitter sat down for an interview with The Cruz Show on L.A.’s Real 92.3, where he was asked if he planned to vote.

“I don’t know…nah, I just ain’t really…I don’t know, I ain’t in that stage in my life.” He goes on to say, “Look at my face, you think they give a f*ck about who I vote for?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR